MH-B Sc-Nursing-CET to be held on June 11

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the date Maharashtra B Sc Nursing Common Entrance Test (MH-B Sc-Nursing-CET) on Monday. The aspirants will take the test at the different centres of the State on June 11.

The Cell extended the registration date for the test up to May 30 while fees can be paid up to May 31.

The admit card will be issued in the next week. The State Government decided to hold the examination for admission to the first-year B Sc Nursing Health Science course for the academic year 2023–24.

The online CET will consist of one question paper of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. The MCQs will be of the single best response type. The duration of the paper will be one hour and 30 minutes, and the medium of examination will be English. The syllabus of the test will include the subjects of physics, chemistry, biology, and English for the HSC standard.