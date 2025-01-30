MH-Nursing CET to conducted on Apr 7 & 8

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the date of the Maharashtra-Nursing-Common Entrance Test (MH-Nursing-CET)-2025 for nurse course admissions.

The last date for online registration and submission of the application form for the CET is February 28. Those who qualify the examination will get admission to the first-year BSc-Nursing and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses for the academic year 2025-26.

The students will take the test at the various examination centres across all major districts in the State on April 7 and 8. Candidates will have to pay the fees online as the application form will be considered only after successful payment.

To appear for the nursing examination, the candidate must fulfil eligibility criteria.

As per the criteria, the applicant passes HSC in the Science stream with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English from a recognised board. The candidate must have scored a minimum of 45 per cent marks in class 12. The candidates must be at least 17 years of age and must not be older than 35 years (40 years in the case of the reserved categories).