MHTCET results on June 12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC), of the Government of Maharashtra, will be announcing the MHTCET (PCB and PCM group) 2023 results on June 12.

The results will be announced on the websites www.mahacet.org and www.mahacet.in on Monday at 11 am, stated the press note issued by the commissioner and Competent Authority (SCETC) on Friday.

It may be noted that tens of thousands of HSC-passed eligible students from the district seeking admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses (in 2023-24) in the state had taken the test from May 9 to 20.