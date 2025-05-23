Micro-entrepreneurs training held in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A special training programme aimed at resolving challenges faced by small business owners was conducted at the Devagiri Government Industrial Training Institute under the initiative of Maharashtra’s Skill Development Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha.

The programme saw participation from over 130 entrepreneurs across the district. It was organized in collaboration with Aasra Foundation. Speakers included Sneha Nannavare, Prakash Agashe, Shivprasad Jaju, Dr. Anand Godse, and Ashish Garde, who offered insights on entrepreneurship, innovation, and problem-solving in business. Special duty officer Krishna Kangule also attended the event.