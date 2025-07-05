MIDC starts survey to clear encroachments in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the civic body’s recent crackdown on illegal structures, Waluj MIDC has now begun its own anti-encroachment drive. Officials started surveying unauthorised constructions in Bajajnagar on Friday, July 4. A team led by MIDC officer Ganesh Mulikar and regional land official N.S. Korde is conducting the survey. Locals say this is the first such action in years, sparking concern among roadside vendors and small business owners. Officials hinted that once the survey is complete, illegal structures may be removed using JCBs.