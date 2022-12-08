MIDC to halt water supply for 4-day
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 8, 2022 12:22 AM 2022-12-08T00:22:34+5:30 2022-12-08T00:22:34+5:30
Aurangabad: The administration of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will halt water supply to Chikalthana, Railway Station, Beed bypass and other areas for four days for repair works.
There are many leakages over the main pipeline of MIDC. So, it decided undertake the repair works between December 9 and 12. MIDC will halt the water supply during these days.