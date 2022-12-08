MIDC to halt water supply for 4-day

December 8, 2022

Aurangabad: The administration of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will halt water supply to Chikalthana, Railway Station, Beed bypass ...

MIDC to halt water supply for 4-day

Aurangabad: The administration of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will halt water supply to Chikalthana, Railway Station, Beed bypass and other areas for four days for repair works.

There are many leakages over the main pipeline of MIDC. So, it decided undertake the repair works between December 9 and 12. MIDC will halt the water supply during these days.

