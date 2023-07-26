MIDC vows swift solutions to industrial sector woes

Various demands put forward before officials

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meeting was convened at Massia's Waluj office with the MIDC officials on Wednesday. Massia president Anil Patil appealed to MIDC chief engineer Rajendra Gawde and regional officer Chetan Girase to address pressing challenges faced by industries.

During the meeting, Patil highlighted various issues troubling the industrial areas of Chikalthana, Shendra, and Waluj. These concerns encompassed strategies to mitigate rainwater-induced damages, road repairs, installation of speed limiters, drain cleaning, and the eradication of unauthorized roadside encroachments, among others. Additionally, requests were made for improved water supply, waste collection, and the construction of alternative roads within the industrial zones.

Massia urged the construction of public toilets at multiple locations to enhance worker facilities and advocated for recreational options for laborers in Bajajnagar.

Responding positively, the officials assured prompt action on the identified issues, with outlined solutions and directives conveyed to the officials present. The delegation expressed satisfaction with the meeting's outcomes, acknowledging the collaborative efforts towards a stronger industrial sector.

MIDC officials including executive engineer Rameshchandra Giri, AS Katale, Massia vice president Arjun Gaikwad, secretary Kamlakar Patil, Joint secretary Sarjerao Salunke, treasurer Suresh Khillare, and others were present.