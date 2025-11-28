MIDC water pipeline damaged by MJP

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

While digging to lay a new water pipeline, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) accidentally damaged a 700-mm diametre MIDC water pipeline at Kanchanwadi on November 27 night. As a result, the water supply to Chikalthana MIDC and external MIDC consumers between Chikalthana and Waluj has been disrupted.

MIDC officials stated that even after informing MJP to repair the damaged pipeline urgently, the matter was ignored. MJP is currently working on laying a new water pipeline for the city. During the digging work on Thursday night, the 700-mm MIDC pipeline was ruptured, causing water to accumulate in the area. Once MIDC officials learned about the incident, they immediately shut off the water supply through that pipeline. They contacted MJP authorities and requested urgent repair of the damaged line. However, despite repeated attempts on Friday, MJP officials did not visit the site. Consequently, the water supply to industries in the Chikalthana MIDC area remained shut throughout Friday. Only after the pipeline is repaired will water supply to both industrial areas return to normal.

MIDC executive engineer Rameshchandra Giri said,“While digging to lay their department’s water pipeline at Kanchanwadi, MJP damaged the 700-mm diametre pipeline supplying water to Chikalthana MIDC. As a result, water supply to the Chikalthana industrial area and external consumers between Waluj and Chikalthana has been shut since Friday. Even after informing MJP, no repair work had been carried out till evening.”