MIDCs water bill worth Rs 2 crore due with Auric

MIDC supplies 2 MLD of water to Auric daily

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) is supplied with water from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). However, the Auric administration has a pending water bill of Rs 2 crore with the MIDC. Sources said that MIDC is following up with Auric to pay this amount.

Various companies have set up industries on about 175 plots in the Shendra phase of DMIC. To meet the water requirement of the industries in this belt, Auric takes two MLD of water from MIDC per day. This water is supplied to industries in Auric. According to senior MIDC sources, Auric has not paid the water bill since August 2021. As a result the outstanding bill has increased to Rs 2 crores. MIDC is corresponding with Auric administration for payment of these bills.

May require 100 MLD of water in future

Taking into account the possibility of large-scale investment in both phases of DMIC, the industries here may need up to 100 MLD of water. Auric has reserved 21 MLD of water with MIDC. However, considering future water needs, Auric may have to install its own jackwell and waterline. However, there is no movement from Auric in this regard.