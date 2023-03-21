Milind Shah no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 21, 2023 08:30 PM 2023-03-21T20:30:09+5:30 2023-03-21T20:30:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Milind Damji Shah (60, Nandanvan Colony), a retired joint commissioner from the Food and Drugs Administration, passed ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Milind Damji Shah (60, Nandanvan Colony), a retired joint commissioner from the Food and Drugs Administration, passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday at 10 am at Chawani crematorium.Open in app