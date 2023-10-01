Millions of hands worked for cleanliness

'Swachhta Hi Seva' activity held across the district on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the campaign 'Swachhata Hi Seva', cleanliness drives was carried out at 1,299 villages, 870 gram panchayats, schools and anganwadis of the district by lakhs of people on Sunday through Shramdan (social service).

The initiative was inaugurated in Daulatabad in the presence of divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad. He appealed that the historic Daulatabad Gram Panchayat area which is frequented by tourists should be permanently clean and beautiful. Citizens should always be alert for cleanliness. Around 10 lakh people across the district participated in the Shramdan for cleanliness on Sunday. Officials, employees, sarpanch, gram sevaks, Asha, Anganwadi workers, helpers, self help groups, Ganesh mandal workers also participated in this campaign. The drive was also carried out at various places in the district such as tourist places, heritage sites, schools, Anganwadis, primary health centers, veterinary clinics, rivers and villages.

Project director of district rural development agency Ashok Sirse, Sub divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge, Deputy CEO Omprakash Ramawat, District health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, Sarpanch Shabana Karim, staff and villagers participated in the drive.