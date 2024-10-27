MIM group clash; Sameeir Builder & supporters booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group clash occurred between two groups of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) at 1.30 am on Saturday after the candidate for Central Assembly Constituency was declared.

A case was registered with City Chowk Police Station against 25 to 30 persons including Sameer Builder, Mohammad Nadeem, Rahim Patel, Arun Borde and others.

The MIM party announced Imtiaz Jaleel's candidacy late at night. Following this announcement, supporters of the district president Sameer Sajid Builder expressed their dissatisfaction. They caused a commotion at the party office near Aamkhas ground.

Imtiaz Jaleel arrived at the scene with his supporters at the same time. This escalated tensions and led to a heated argument. The police intervened and dispersed the crowd with a mild lathi charge.

Meanwhile, the City Chowk Police registered a case against Sameer Builder and others for gathering unlawfully, violating the Model Code of Conduct that prohibits assemblies without permission.