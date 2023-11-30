Ministers inspect crops damage in Sillod, Soyegaon & Jalna

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: Housing Development Atul Save visited Jalna district while Marketing Minister Abdul Sattar to Sillod and Soyegaon to inspect crop damage caused by unseasonal rains during the last three days.

Crops was damaged at Bankinhola, Kerhala, Chinchkheda, Palod, Golegaon, Undangaon, Ambhai, Dhwada, Charner Wadi, Ghatnandra in Sillod tehsil and Jarandi, Tangda Tanda and other villages in Soyegaon. Jalan district Guardian Minister Atul Save directed the administration to complete Panchanam of crop losses and send its report immediately.

Crops of pomegranate, sweet lemon and grapes were damaged at different places in the districts during the last three days. Save inspected the losses and also interacted with the farmers.

Release compensation in 15 days

Atul Save (Housing Development Minister): The compensation of crops damaged because of heavy and unseasonal rains in the next 15 days. On receiving any grievances about crop insurance, panchama should be done immediately and provide benefits to the farmers.

Decision to help farmers taken

Abdul Sattar (Marketing Minister): The State Government is ready to help farmers. The Government will take a decision as soon as panchnama of losses is completed.

The Government decided to provide financial help for crops spread over three hectares instead of two hectares as per the norms of NDRF.