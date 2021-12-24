Minor encroachment from Aurangpura, Buddi Lane removed

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 24:

The anti-encroachment squad has got active in removing encroachment in the city for the past few days. However, the action taken by them raises eyebrows as they are hardly found taking action against complaints made by the common

citizens. The squad removed minor encroachments from Aurangpura and Buddi Lane areas today.

Two days ago, the administrator A K Pandey has inquired about the functioning of the squad and their building inspectors. Catching this thread, the squad removed an encroachment of a fruit-vendor at Aurangpura Vegetable Market and encroachments causing obstructions to traffic in Buddi Lane locality. Meanwhile, it is clear that the squad is nowadays on target of the administrator. This is the reason why the squad and its members are active in taking action daily by visiting different parts of the city. They are trying their best to show how hard they are working. Under the guidance of the additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam, the designated officer Vasant Bhoye and his team took the action.

It may be noted that illegal constructions are underway in many parts of the city on large scale, apart from the encroachments on roads. Besides, the selling of illegal plots on bond paper is also rampant on the outskirts of the city. These issues were not attended by the AMC's squad. Above all, the complaints made by the common are taken for granted. It is alleged that today action clarified that the squad takes action on cases having vested interest only.

Boxxxxxxxx

It so happened that a few days ago a former corporator parked his four-wheeler in front of a fruit-seller in Aurangpura. The seller told him to park the vehicle at a distance away. This angered the leader and in a fit of revenge, he then told the anti-encroachment squad for removing the specific fruit-seller. Hence the action was taken today. Besides, the squad also seized handcarts selling cooked food in Buddi Lane.