Minor fire due to short-circuit in AMC headquarters

Aurangabad, June 15:

An untoward incident got averted after a fire broke out due to a short circuit in the lounge of the additional commissioner of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), B B Nemane, today afternoon.

The alert staff geared up and doused the fire with the help of extinguishers fixed on the campus. Meanwhile, two employees complained of having experienced electric shock in the incident.

It is believed that the construction of the AMC headquarters building was made in 1982. As a result, the electrification work in the buildings is also many decades old. In past, many sections of the headquarters have witnessed electricity repair and maintenance works. In addition, many sections and cabins have been built. This ultimately created a burden upon the electricity network.

It may be noted that the staff present on duty got panicked due to the fire. Some of the employees called a lineman and immediately disconnected the power supply to prevent further damage. Till then, the smoke got filled in the lounge and in the surrounding sections. The additional commissioner was sitting in his cabin. Later on, he came out and inspected the spot. In the meantime, the fire brigade section was also alerted. The fire tender arrived at the AMC headquarters after 15 minutes.

It is alleged that the contractors would have had used China-made material (of low standard quality) while undertaking repair and maintenance of electrical works in past.

The fire incident became a talk of the campus and all were discussing that if the fire incident would have taken place during the night then the loss would have been unimaginable. Many sections would have got engulfed in the fire accident.