Minor girl missing

Aurangabad, July 14:

A 14-year-old girl is missing from the jurisdiction of Jawaharnagar police station from July 12 afternoon.

According to the complaint lodged by the mother of the girl, the girl, resident of Hussain Colony on July 12 afternoon told her mother that she is going for a call of nature at Trimurti Chowk area. She is missing since then. The girl is around 5 feet high and slim. She was wearing an orange top and a blue skirt. If anyone is having any information in this regard, he should contact the Jawaharnagar police, appealed PSI Shivaji Ghorpade.