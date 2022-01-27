Minor girls eloping from home held

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

Two minor girls eloping from Jalna to see Pune city were held by the Railway police at Aurangabad Railway Station on Wednesday. They were later handed over to their parents.

The incidents of minors leaving homes to go to the metro cities are on a rise. Several children were found at various railway stations. Many children were also found in the Aurangabad Railway Station earlier.

On Wednesday, a 14 years old and a 16 years old girls from Jalna left their homes to go to Pune. Their parents had lodged missing complaints. The railway police at Aurangabad Railway Station also received the information of these missing girls. They were spotted at the railway station. The railway police took them in custody and informed Jalna police. These girls were later handed over to their family members.

The police action was executed by Railway police Sonili Mundhe, Prashant Dhangar, Tanaji Chaure and Railway Pravasi Sanghatana’s Santoshkumar Somani.