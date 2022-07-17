Minor thieves nabbed, as their car stuck in mud

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 17:

The crime branch police arrested two minor thieves who stole gold, silver jewellery, cash and a car from the house of a retired person in Shivajinagar on Thursday night. The thieves were trying to escape as their car stuck in the mud in Naregaon area. The police chased and nabbed them. Stolen valuables amounting to around Rs 21 lakh were seized from them. They were trying to escape to Mumbai, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Retired officer Uday Joshi lives in Shivajinagar area. On Thursday, he and his wife had gone to Shrirampur to meet his sister. The thieves broke into the house and made off with 29 tolas of the gold jewellery, 153 grams of silver ornaments, two cameras, Rs 26,000 cash and a car parked at the house premises. A case was registered with Pundliknagar police station. The crime branch also started a parallel investigation. A team led by PSI Ajit Dagadkhair received the information that the thieves are going from Jalna to Aurangabad Road. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap near Cambridge Chowk. The thieves took the car on Naregaon Road but it struck the car in the mud. They tried to run away leaving the car. The police chased and arrested the two minor thieves. The police action was executed by API Kashinath Mahdule, PSI Dagadkhair, ASI Ramakant Patare, head constable Sunil Belkar, Ajay Dahiwal, Vijay Ghuge, Dhananjay Sanap, Dattatray Gadhekar, Dnyaneshwar Pawar, Punam Pardhi, Priti Ilag and Aarti Kusale.

Thieves stole valuables, car worth Rs 22L

The thieves stole valuables and a car worth Rs 22 lakh. They were captured in various CCTV cameras on the way. After checking the footage, the police identified the thieves. There are the criminals on the police records. One of them is 17 years old and six cases have been registered against him while the other is 14 years old and 4 cases of house burglaries have been registered against him.

Make merry on Samruddhi Highway

Both of them after the theft went to Samruddhi Highway and enjoyed a party there. Later, they were planning to go to Mumbai. The police traced their location and nabbed them.

2 tolas of gold jewellery thrown

The thieves stole around 289 grams of gold jewellery. However, on suspicion that a necklace of around 2 tolas was fake, they threw it in a heap of garbage. When the police searched the garbage, heap they found only two silver rings and not the necklace. The police have seized the remaining jewellery from them, the police informed.