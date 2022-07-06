Miracle will happen in next eight days - MLA Pradeep Jaiswal

Avoided answering allegations: Old supporters welcome Jaiswal

Aurangabad, July 6:

A miracle will happen in next eight days, said MLA Pradeep Jaiswal while responding to the Shiv Sena's criticism. When asked how many Sena corporator and office bearers will be with him from the city, he only predicted that a miracle would happen.

Sena rebel Jaiswal returned to the city on Tuesday. He held a press conference on Wednesday. Speaking to the reporters, he said that we are all still in Sena. We are Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainiks and stepped out for Hindutva. There was talk that many office bearers of Sena would go to greet him at the airport. However, no office bearers or former corporators from Yuvasena and Sena were present at the airport.

But some old supporters were present at his Naralibagh office. Dheeraj Pawar, Chintan Shah, Anil Bhingare, Machhindra Sonawane, Tinu Kachwah were present on the occasion.

I don't want to be a minister

I will gladly accept the post given to me by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. I don’t want the ministerial post. Jaiswal hoped to get at least Rs 250 crore for the development of his constituency in the near future.

No direct answer to allegations

After the mutiny, local Sena leaders leveled several allegations against Jaiswal. But he did not reply to them. It was alleged that Jaiswal has received a token of Rs 25 crore for mutiny. Many allegations were made that he had been aloof from Sena for the last several months. When asked about these allegations, he said I will not speak against anyone. The people know who and what I am. So far I have held many posts like MLA, MP, mayor and chairman of planning committee. Those making allegations should show the proof to their claim.