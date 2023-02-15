Misconception about psychiatry among masses

-Dr Rachna Pol: Guided in seminar on 'Rising Suicide Rate'

Aurangabad: There are many misconceptions in the society that psychiatry is only needed for people with mental illness. However, psychiatry can help you in going through the negative phase of life and get rid of bad thoughts, said Dr Rachna Pol.

She was speaking in a seminar ‘Rising Suicide Rate’ organised on behalf of Sajag Mahila Sangharsh Samiti, at Swami Ramanand Tirtha sabhagruha in the city recently. Speaking further Dr Pol said that recently, suicides due to political and financial status, failure in love and also to teach a lesson to others are increasing. Although this is unfortunate, suicides cannot be stopped forever. But it is necessary to learn to live by accepting the potholes and obstacles that come along the way while living.

Society should also get rid of the misconceptions about psychiatry and should not see it as a disorder. But take proper treatment. Before this seminar, members of Sakhi Group from Sangamner presented the work they are doing regarding women's issues. Dr Manjusha Sherkar, Bharti Bhandekar, Mangal Khinvasara. Sunita Jadhav, Meena Khandagale, Dr Anu Madhale and others were present.