Miscreants beat traders in TV Centre area

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Miscreants severely beat two traders without any reason at Sanjay Gandhi Market in the TV Centre area on Saturday afternoon. All the traders in the market kept their shops closed on Sunday to condemn the incident and demand stern action against the miscreants.

According to the complaint lodged by Prafulla Radhakisan Waghchaure (Navjeevan Colony, Hudco), his uncle Baban Waghchaure was going home for lunch after closing his shop at the market on Saturday afternoon on his two-wheeler. A miscreant Akshay Suradkar hit a blow on Baban’s helmet due to which he fell from the motorcycle. Akshay and three others then severely beat Baban. Prafulla tried to intervene and rescue his uncle, but they beat him. Prafulla lodged a complaint with the Cidco police station after the incident.

Meanwhile, the traders claimed that the menace of the drunkard miscreants has increased in the Sanjay Gandhi Market and they trouble the traders without any reason. On Sunday, they kept the shops closed to condemn the beating incident. They demanded that stern action should be taken against the drunkard miscreants creating a nuisance in the market.

Cidco police station PI Sambhaji Pawar and other officers rushed to the spot and tried to convince the traders and assured stern action against the accused.

Traders Niraj Bareja, Sushil Borde, Sanjay Shirode, Kalyan Kakde, Digambar Bhande, Santosh Kunte, and others were present.

PI Pawar said there are around five to six liquor shops in Sanjay Gandhi Market. The drunkards come there and create a nuisance. Henceforth, four police will be patrolling this area regularly. Care should be taken that the miscreants do not trouble the traders.