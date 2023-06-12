Miscreants stab, beat youth in hotel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three miscreants severely beat and stabbed a youth and broke beer bottles on his head in a hotel at Beed By-pass area on Sunday night. A case has been registered against notorious goon Ajay Thakur, Arun Shingare, and Santosh Khare at Satara police station.

Police said a 25-year- resident of the Satara area Laxman Kamble had gone to a hotel for dinner with his two friends on Sunday night. Ajay Thakur came near him and told him that he is rowdy of this area and why he is looking at him. Ignoring him, Laxman left the hotel. These three miscreants came near him and severely beat him. They even break bottles of beer on his head and stabbed him.

Laxman was severely injured and is being treated in a hospital. Ajay was detained in prison for a year under MPDA Act. He came out of jail a few days back and started his criminal activities again.