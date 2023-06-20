Mismanagement and lack of coordination plague CET cell, leaving students in distress

Delays in the commencement of online registration, despite the announced date

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, responsible for admissions to various courses, has faced severe criticism due to mismanagement, resulting in distress for lakhs of students. One of the primary issues plaguing the CET Cell is the lack of coordination, leading to significant delays in the commencement of online registration, despite the announced date.

On June 15, the CET cell had announced that online registration for engineering and other courses would begin. However, even after five days, the registration process has not commenced. To compound matters, the list of contact officers provided on the CET cell website has been deleted, leaving students confused and frustrated.

When questioned about the delay, JP Dange, chairman of the board of admissions and former chief secretary of the state, attributed it to non-cooperation from the technical education department. However, director of technical education, Dr Vinod Mohitkar, refuted these claims, stating that no seat matrix is required to initiate online registration.

Meanwhile, Dange, acknowledged the delay and cited the unavailability of seat information from the technical education department as the primary cause. He mentioned that technical difficulties are also contributing to the delay but assured that they would be resolved within two days.

Commissioner Mahendra Varbhushan of the CET cell, along with Dr Mohitkar, has been instructed to work towards resolving the issue through coordination. Additionally, discussions are underway to reduce the number of CET exams and conduct a single comprehensive CET.