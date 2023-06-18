Missed call, toll-free, sms, app for power failure

Published: June 18, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has provided the facility to the customers of missed call, toll-free number, SMS, mobile app for informing about the power failure. The customers can give a missed call on 022 - 50897100 for the customers whose mobile number is registered with MSEDCL, SMS service on 9930399303, www.mahadiscom.in website, mobile app or toll free numbers 1800-212-3435, 1800-233-3435, in case of power failure.

