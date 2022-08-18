Mission is to make government land encroachment free

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Collector Sunil Chavan on Thursday clarified that the mission of the coming period is to make government lands free from encroachment. He was speaking to the reporters after completing two years of holding the post of collector.

Chavan took charge on August 16, 2020. After assuming office, he faced the corona crisis. But, along with the health and administrative departments, he emphasized on making the district corona free. While giving information about the works in two years, the collector said, after taking over 19 acres of land of labor colony, the encroachment on the government land near the sports department and a religious place in Padegaon has been removed. Soon after this, the dilapidated staff quarters of Government Medical College and Hospital will be demolished. It is currently undergoing the paperwork process. There will be an attempt to pave the way for road construction by acquiring land at Harsul.