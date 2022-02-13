Misunderstanding over burkha leads to dispute

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

A woman patients was asked by the lady doctors to remove Burkha and wear gown for the treatment in Gynecology department in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday. However, the relatives of the woman had a misunderstanding as the woman was asked to remove the burkha and they argued with the doctors. However, the relatives were pacified when the senior doctors intervened as convinced them that every patient has to wear a gown during the treatment.

A woman was admitted to GMCH to the gynecology department but a dispute aroused over burkha. The issue was taken to the medical superintendent office. Head of the Gynecology department Dr Shrinivas Gadappa interacted with the relatives of the patient. He convinced them cleared their misunderstanding. Later, the work of patients service began smoothly.