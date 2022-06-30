MIT becomes 1st pvt institute in M’wada to get NBA accreditation

Aurangabad, June 30:

The Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) has become the first private engineering institute in Marathwada to get accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, MIT director Dr Santosh Bhosale said that two branches B Tech-Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science Engineering received NBA accreditation for three years. Besides this, MIT has also got autonomy from University Grants Commission and grade-A from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

He said students, teachers and institute, all would be benefitted from NBA accreditation. “There are many companies which prefer to recruit youths from the institute with NBA accredited only. The institute and teachers can get research projects and funding,” he said. The core objective of the NBA is outcome-based education and maintaining educational quality.

Dr Santosh Bhosale said that a high-level committee inspected initiatives being implemented by the college. These include various programmes, schemes, teaching-learning methods, patents, research work, project quality policy, training and placement, availability of highly educated teaching faculties, and digital library.

Head of Mechanical Department Dr Ashok Keche, head of the Computer Science Engineer Dr Smita Kasar, chief coordinator and dean (academics and quality assurance) Dr Prashant Ambad, dean of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Sable, registrar Sachin Lomte, dean of Training and placement Dr Sandeep Pankhade have taken the initiative of this achievement.