Mitmitta murder case solved

Aurangabad

A man was murdered in Mitmita Shivar two days back. The Waluj MIDC police have solved the case and arrested the murderer Saddam Syed Miraj Syed (24, Ranjangaon).

Police said, a man was found murdered near a railway track on Teesgaon Road in Mitmita Shivar on October 26. A case was registered with Cantonment police station but the deceased could not be identified.

On Thursday, Sunil Pawar went to Waluj MIDC police and lodged a complaint that his uncle Karbhari Siddhu Shembde (42, Kamlapur) was missing from Wednesday. PSI Rahul Nirwal showed him the pictures of the deceased and Sunil identified him as his uncle. He told the police that his uncle is a Vaidya and gives medicines to the people. On October 25, he had gone with Saddam Syed but did not return.

Saddam had called Shembde on phone on October 25 and told him that he want medicine for a woman who is not having children. Hence, Shembde along with Sunil and his brother Dinesh went to Kamlapur by car in the afternoon. Saddam told that Shembde will have to stay here for two-three days and sent Sunil and Dinesh back. Then he murdered Shembde over the suspicion that he is doing black magic.