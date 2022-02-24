MJP orders to increase city water supply capacity by 20 MLD

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

The guardian minister Subhash Desai has ordered the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to undertake measures to increase the capacity of water supply to the city by 20 MLD on priority. The MJP has decided to construct a partition wall in the Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Nakshatrwadi. Meanwhile, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has claimed that the residents staying in different neighbourhoods of Cidco will be benefitting the most.

Presently, the AMC lifts 56 MLD and 100 MLD capacity of water from the dam through its two water supply schemes. The pipelines had got out of order and frequently witness damages. As a result, the water supply of the city disrupts frequently. Today, the citizens are getting water on a gap of 6 to 8 days. In the summer, the citizens had to run helter-skelter to fetch potfuls of water. The new water supply scheme will take another 3-4 years to get completed. Hence, till then the guardian minister ordered the MJP to increase the water lifting capacity by 20 MLD. He had made the announcement of this during the last year.

The AMC executive engineer Kiran Dhande said, " The experiment will be done by constructing a partition wall in the MBR. Presently, the level of water is low in the MBR while transporting water from Jayakwadi Dam. Hence there is an absence of pressure while filling the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in the city and the Cidco. After construction of the wall, the half portion will get filled up with water. Hence there will be a rise in water level and the supply of water could be made with pressure. The ESRs in Cidco or Hanuman Tekdi will get filled up with adequate pressure."