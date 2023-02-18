MJP to start laying of 900-mm pipeline soon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The supplementary project of replacing the 700 mm pipeline with 900 mm between Jayakwadi Dam and Nakshatrawadi is likely to gain momentum as the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) opened the tender on Friday. It is now ascertained that the work order will be issued to the competent contractor in 8-10 days.

As reported earlier, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sent a proposal strengthening the 700-mm pipeline (used to lift 56 MLD of water from the dam and distributed to the city), one and a half years ago. The estimate of Rs 193 crore was also given technical approval. The state government’s high-powered committee also gave the green signal to the project. Acting upon the orders of the state government, the MJP then invited the tender. Out of the total responses received against the tender, the MJP held technical bidding but avoided financial bidding as it was not having administrative approval. However, the MJP received the letter of administrative approval on Friday (February 17) and initiated the process of financial bidding.

Works in 3 phases

MJP’s chief engineer R S Lolapod said,“ The works to replace the 900 mm pipeline from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi will be done in three phases. The pipeline will be laid from Jayakwadi to Dhorkin in the first phase; Dhorkin to Pharola in the second phase and Pharola to Nakshatrawadi in the third phase. The financial bid was held after receiving the administrative approval. The further process will be completed within 8-10 days. We will also be re-inviting the tenders of the water treatment plant and pumphouse.”

Water to the fringe areas

The 900-mm pipeline will be laid on a war-footing basis as it is the need of the hour for the city today. In future, this pipeline will be of no use after laying the new water supply scheme for the city. Hence the MJP will use this 900-mm pipeline to supply water to the villages or fringe areas of the city, it is learnt.