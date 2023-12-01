MKM demonstrates against minister Bhujbal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) staged a demonstration against the state’s Food and Civil Supplies minister Chaggan Bhujbal for his critical remarks against Maratha community and Maratha reservation, at Kranti Chowk, this morning.

The agitators demanded to grant reservation soon. They shouted slogans against the minister Bhujbal. . They also urged the chief minister to discard him from the cabinet. The slogans Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha echoed in the air.

MKM’s Ravindra Kale, Pratibha Jagtap, Sandhya Jadhav, Padma Tupe, Deepali Borse, Nitin Kadam, Sunil Kotkar, Pandharinath Godse Patil, Nilesh Davhale, Sudhakar Shinde, Vijay Gaikwad, Suhas Bagal and many other activists were present on the occasion.