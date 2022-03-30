MLA Lonikar's clip threatening 'MSEDCL' engineer of IT raid goes viral

Lonikar enraged over removal of electricity meter due to unpaid bill

Aurangabad, March 30:

An alleged audio clip of BJP MLA and former minister Babanrao Lonikar has gone viral. In the clip, Lonikar is enraged over the removal of an electricity meter for overdue electricity bills by the MSEDCL from his bungalow in Satara area. Lonikar is heard on the phone threatening the MSEDCL engineer Dadasaheb Kale of an income tax raid and using abusive language.

The audio clip went viral on social media on Wednesday. In the clip, Kale is heard telling Lonikar over the phone that he went to Lonikar's house several times for recovery and talked to his son but did not receive the payment of the bill. However, it is heard from the clip that Lonikar used abusive language and threatened the engineer for removing the electricity meter without giving any notice. But, the engineer has repeatedly said that the meter has not been removed. Still Lonikar tries to intimidate the engineer by telling him to send him home in a minute and asks the official to first take action in the slum areas. The clip is being widely shared on social media. When contacted, chief engineer Bhujang Khandare said that he has not heard the clip. The assistant engineer could not be reached for comment.

I had locked the district collector

Enraged, Lonikar further says that I am a MLA for 30 years and have been a minister. You should act wisely, never try to get in my way. I had locked the district collector of Jalna for 3 hours.

Plot to defame me

A conspiracy is being hatched against me through the MSEDCL. I have not made any phone calls to the power distribution company officials and none of my meters have been taken away by the company. So I don't have any reason to make any phone calls. I have a bungalow in Aurangabad, but the meter on that bungalow has not been removed, this is a plot to defame me, said Lonikar.