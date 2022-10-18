MLA Shirsaat shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance

Aurangabad:

In a health emergency, the MLA Sanjay Shirsaat today was shifted by an air ambulance to Mumbai at 8 am owing to a disorder in cardiac functioning. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. During angiography, it has been revealed that there is a blockage in one artery supplying blood to the heart.

According to reliable sources, "The cardiac specialist Dr Nitin Gokhale has performed the angioplasty. The blockage in the blood flow has been removed by inserting a stent."

It may be noted that the District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting, under the headship of the guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, was held at the district collectorate on Monday. He was present at the meeting. Later on, he along with office-bearers went home. After some time, he felt uneasiness. As a result, he was admitted to Ciigma Hospital at 4 pm. The doctors started the treatment, but the blood pressure was not coming under control. Shirsaat was then shifted to Mumbai in an air ambulance sent by chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning. Accordingly, he was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai. Dr Gokhale and other expert doctors performed angiography and later on, immediately performed the angioplasty when they found a blockage in one artery. "At around 4.25 pm, the doctors inserted a stent and removed the blockage, said the district chief of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Rajendra Janjal. Meanwhile, the MLA's wife, daughter, son Siddhant Shirsaat and many activists and office-bearers are also present in the hospital.

It may be noted that Shirsaat is a core group member of Eknath Shinde. Upon knowing about his health, the CM called the city doctors twice and inquired about his health. Later on, he decided to shift the MLA to Mumbai. He is also in touch with the doctors of Lilavati Hospital, said the senior sources.

Green Corridor by police

The police administration swung into action after learning about Shirsaat's shifting to Mumbai. Under the guidance of the commissioner of police (CP), the city traffic branch formed Green Corridor from Ciigma Hospital to Chikalthana Airport, at 8 am. It took 5 to 7 minutes for Shirsaat to travel from the hospital and reach the airport.