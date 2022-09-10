MLA Shirsat avoids speaking at PC

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The rebel Shiv Sena MLA (Aurangabad West) Sanjay Shirsat maintained silence and avoid speaking to media persons at the press conference organised by the EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre on Saturday.

It so happened that Bhumre while briefing the media persons about the chief minister’s grand civic felicitation told Shirsat to express his few words, but Shirsat avoided speaking by keeping his finger on his lips. Bhumre then commented,” He is silent by nature, but he has now got silent.”

As reported earlier, Shirsat had become the talk of the political circle since his non-inclusion in the cabinet during the first expansion. Uploading an old tweet by him also triggered controversy. Hence it seems that the CM had suggested maintaining tightlipped.

Submitting his clarification to media persons, later, Shirsat said,“ I reached late at the press conference. hence I avoid speaking. There is no logic in talking when I do not know the details. Hence I preferred to remain silent.”

When he was questioned whether the CM suggested remaining silent till the cabinet expansion, he avoided answering. Instead, he re-questioned the journalists and left the spot.