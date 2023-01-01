MLA Shirsat's absence adds fuel to the rumors

Inauguration ceremony of state level agriculture festival

Aurangabad: Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar organized the inauguration ceremony of state level agriculture festival in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Sillod on Sunday. Aurangabad West MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who belongs to the Shinde group, remained absent from the ceremony, sparking talk of a rift between Shirsat and Sattar.

Sattar made a statement that all the MLAs who are sympathetic towards farmers attended the programme. Due to this, it is being said that Sattar's statement that the independent leader who did not get the ministerial post was plotting against him was aimed at MLA Shirsat. He also clarified that he had no differences with Shirsat.

Five MLAs from Aurangabad district rebelled against Shiv Sena. Aurangabad West MLA Sanjay Shirsat was at the forefront of this rebellion. There was a discussion till the last moment that Shirsat will be made a minister. But in due course his name was put down from the list and Sillod MLA Sattar was made minister. Meanwhile, Sattar's children's names were on the list in the TET scam to prevent him from getting a ministerial post. During the recently concluded winter session in Nagpur, the opposition party had demanded the resignation of Sattar citing the alleged scam of allotment of Grazing land and printing of receipt books for the agricultural festival at Sillod.

Against this backdrop, while giving an interview to a news channel on Saturday, Sattar had alleged that the independent party leader was conspiring against him. Meanwhile, CM Shinde inaugurated the agricultural festival at Sillod organized by Sattar. Except Shirsat, all other MLAs were present on this occasion.