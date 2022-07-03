MLAs lobbying with Karad for ministry

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 3:

Many MLAs from the district are willing for getting ministry in the newly formed government in the state. Everyone is now eagerly waiting for the expansion of the cabinet. Five Shiv Sena MLAs from the district rebelled against the Mahavikas Aghadi government and all of them are willing for getting some ministry in the new cabinet. Many of them are lobbying with union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. They are urging him to suggest their names for ministries in the state.

Five MLAs including two ministers rebelled against Shiv Sena and joined Eknath Shinde group. Sandeepan Bhumre and Abdul Sattar were ministers in the previous government. Shiv Sena had canceled their ministries, but now they are trying to get the ministries in the new cabinet against. MLA Sanjay Shirsath has started claiming the post of guardian minister of Aurangabad and MLA Pradeep Jaiswal is also expected some ministry. MLA Ramesh Bornare also has the dream to become minister. Shirsath and Jaiswal have requested Dr Karad to suggest their names and hence there is likely a tug of war in the cabinet, it seems.

When contacted Dr Karad said that he will not speak about who will be the minister from the city. MLA Atul Save, Prashant Bamb, Harbhau Bagade are willing since the change in power. Shirsath and Jaiswal had called. There are five MLA willing for ministries. But, the decision in this regard will be taken by chief minister Shinde, deputy chief minister Fadnavis and party chief Chandrakant Patil, he said.