MLA’s son threatens caterer for asking food bill

MLA Sanjay Shirsat’s son and former corporator Siddhant Shirsat threatened a caterer to break his hands and legs when he asked for the bill for the food provided for a birthday party. The issue made people raise eyebrows as an audio clip of the conversation between Siddhant and the caterer went viral on social media.

Speaking about the viral clip, the concerned caterer Trisharan Satyawan Gaikwad said, he received an order for a birthday party of MLA Sanjay Shirsat in 2017. The total bill of the party was Rs 4.5 lakh and he gave a discount of Rs 70,000 on the bill at the insistence of MLA Shirsat. Later, he received some money in installments. However, when he went for his balance amount, Siddhant threatened him. On December 17, Gaikwad again call Siddhant for his money, but the latter threatened him to break his hands and legs, Gaikwad said.

He will lodge a complaint with Mukundwadi police station and the commissioner of police against Siddhant, Gaikwad said while talking to the newsmen.

When tried to contact Siddhant over the matter of the viral audio clip, he could not be contacted.