MLC Danve ridicules Abdul Sattar

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

Terming former Minister of State Abdul Sattar as a coward, Shiv Sena district president MLC Ambadas Danve said that Abdul Sattar has no strength and just talks.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, MLC Ambadas Danve ridiculed Sattar by making this statement.

The car of former Minister Uday Samant was attacked in Pune two days. Making comment on this, Abdul Sattar had said that they would also respond in a ‘Tit for Tat’ manner.

When his attention was drawn toward this, MLC Danve said that Sattar is a coward and has no strength.

When he was asked about ‘Aapla Bhagwa, Aapli Shiv Sena’ campaign being not implemented in Sillod, he said that Munna Trivedi is the party’s tehsil chief and he (Danve) would attend the programme as MLC if organised it.

Box

2 K office-bearers give loyalty proof in writing

Around 2,000 Sena office-bearers in the district submitted written oaths to the party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The oaths were dispatched to Mumbai recently. A total of 20,000 people have registered as activists across the State. Ambadas Danve said there is a target of registering 1 lakh members in the State.