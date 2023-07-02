MLC Vikram supports Ajit Pawar, MLC Chavan not-reachable

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

NCP MLC from Marathwada Teachers Constituency Vikram Kale supported Ajit Pawar who rebelled from NCP and joined Shinde Government in the State on Sunday.

It may be noted that Ajit Pawar along with some MLAs joined Eknath Shinde led Government today. He also took oath as deputy chief minister. MLC Kale was also present for the oath-taking ceremony of Pawar.

Talking to this newspaper, he said that he is with Ajit Pawar. The phone of MLC Satish Chavan, another legislator of NCP, is not reachable. So, it was not clear with whom he is. There is a veritical split in NCP.

When this newspaper contacted two NCP MLCs of the city to know their status, MLC Kale said that he supported Ajit Pawar but, he has not left the party. He said that Pawar too had not left the NCP. “We all are in NCP. There is no question of changing the party,” he said.

MLC Chavan was busy with MSP Mandal’s election until this afternoon and left for Mumbai in the evening. On contacting him on his two mobile numbers, MLC Chavan’s phone was not reachable. No information was received even after contacting his office. This newspaper was informed that MLC Chavan was travelling.