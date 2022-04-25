MNS activists ordered to focus on preparation rather than wasting time on permission for meeting

Aurangabad, April 25:

The count down has begun for the proposed public meeting of the MNS leader Raj Thackeray scheduled to be held in the city on May 1. If the sources are to be believed, Thackeray has informed the MNS leaders and office-bearers to not to waste time in completing police formalities to seek permission, instead he suggested to focus on preparations of the meeting.

Thackeray released invitation (of meeting) today in Mumbai. MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardesai, Shirish Sawant, Avinash Abhyankar, Dilip Dhotre and Sandeep Deshpande were present on the occasion. Accordingly, the ward wise distribution of invitations has kickstarted in the city.

It may be noted that sensation has prevailed since the announcement of public meeting by Thackeray. Some political parties and organisations are supporting him and some are opposing him. BJP has not yet reacted upon the issue, but Shiv Sena has underlined that the peace and harmony of the city would be disturbed because of the meeting.

MNS is firm on holding meeting at Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal ground. The police has requested Thackeray to conduct the meeting at Garware Stadium to maintain the traffic and rush of people. Police has not yet granted permission for the meeting. Meanwhile, MNS has hinted at approaching the court if the police deny’s permission to them.