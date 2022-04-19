MNS activists recite Hanuman Chalisa

Notices issued to MNS office bearers by police

Aurangabad, April 16:

As per the order of party chief Raj Thackeray, office bearers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena recited Hanuman Chalisa at the Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman temple in Aurangpura on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav on Saturday. Following MNS, BJP also recited Hanuman Chalisa in the same temple later. Since there is a mosque within a hundred meters near the temple, the police had deployed bandobast to maintain law and order.

The MNS had organized Hanuman Chalisa recitation through loud speakers on the backdrop of Hanuman Janmotsav. MNS district president Sumit Khambekar, Satnam Gulati, City president Ashish Suradkar, Gajanan Gowda Patil, Bipin Naik among others, distributed Hanuman Chalisa booklets to the devotees.

Huge police bandobast

There is a mosque within 100 meters from this temple. Hence the city police had set up a huge bandobast keeping in mind the law and order situation. Police inspector Ashok Giri and Ashok Bhandari were monitoring the situation. Also present were senior officers of the State intelligence department, officers of the city police and staff.

Notice to MNS office bearers

City Chowk police had issued notices to MNS office bearers, taking care that law and order would not be a problem while reciting Hanuman Chalisa. It warned of legal action if anything went wrong.