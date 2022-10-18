MNS against collection of parking fee

Statement to municipal commissioner

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has appointed contractors to collect parking charges from citizens who park their vehicles in front of shops on various roads in the city. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has made a demand through a statement to the municipal commissioner that is already collecting various types of taxes from the residents, should withdraw the decision to collect this additional tax in the name of parking charges. It was warned that MNS will further intensify the struggle if this decision is not withdrawn immediately. MNS district chief Sumeet Khambekar, Prashant Joshi, Aniket Nillawar, Raju Javalikar and other activists were present.