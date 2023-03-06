MNS demand action for breaching peace

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A delegation of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday submitted a memorandum to commissioner of police demanding to keep strict vigil on those breaching the peace of the city.

MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel started an agitation in the city against the renaming of the city. Many people are making statements which are arousing the sentiments of the people. Hence, stern action should be taken against those breaching the peace of the city and keep a strict vigil on them, the delegation demanded to CP Dr Nikhil Gupta through a memorandum.

City president Ashish Suradkar, Gajan Gauda Patil, Abhijeet Aaghat, Sagar Rajput, Ramkrishna More, Mandar Desai, Nikhil Malu and others were present.