MNS hold agitation for Shivajinagar underpass

Aurangabad:

The State government had decided to construct a railway underpass at Shivajinagar to ease the traffic at railway crossing near Shivajinagar. However, due to the delay in implementation of this decision, the residents of Shivajinagar to Devlai Chowk are suffering. Against this backdrop, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists held an agitation by showing carrots to the administration on Wednesday.

Thousands of people commute from Shivajinagar railway crossing to reach Deolai Chowk and Beed Bypass. There is a railway gate at Shivajinagar. The gate is closed every half an hour for crossing of goods and passenger trains. This leads to long queues of vehicles on both sides of this road. Some motorists risk their lives by crossing in a hurry. Many times the traffic jam continues for one to two hours. The continuous honking irks the residents and shopkeepers of the area. The government had decided to build an underpass to solve the traffic jam in Shivajinagar.

A fund of Rs 38 crore has been sanctioned for this purpose. But this underpass could not be constructed because of delay in land acquisition. The guardian minister, municipal commissioner and collector should jointly provide funds for this subway and relieve the public from this hardship. The activists staged a protest stating that the administration is giving only false promises to the people. MNS district president Sumit Khambekar. Aniket Nilawar, Raju Javalikar, Leela Rajput, Hemant Jadhav and others were present.