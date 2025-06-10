MNS leader Prakash Mahajan challenges BJP MP Narayan Rane

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan on Tuesday openly challenged BJP MP Narayan Rane. This confrontation comes after Rane threatened Mahajan on Monday, saying, "If you speak against us again, I will make you vomit." In response, Mahajan declared, “I have tied a shroud on my head, and I am ready to fight against the political goon named Rane.” He further challenged Rane, saying, “You tell me—should I come to Pune or to Kankavli?”

Over the past two days, tensions have escalated between Prakash Mahajan and BJP Minister Nitesh Rane (Narayan Rane’s son). Both leaders have been exchanging sharp criticism. Mahajan had earlier said that Narayan Rane should have raised his son better and accused Nitesh Rane of indulging in pointless chatter. Following this, MP Narayan Rane warned Mahajan, saying, “Don’t mess with us, or you’ll be made to vomit.”

After this threat, Mahajan began receiving death threats over the phone for two consecutive days. He has reportedly recorded these threatening calls.

In response to these threats, Mahajan appeared at Kranti Chowk at 11 am on Tuesday, accompanied by District President Sumit Khambekar, wearing a white cloth tied around his head symbolizing readiness for a final fight. Speaking to the media, Mahajan said, “Why are you threatening me? If you want to kill me, should I come to your house in Pune or to Kankavli?”

He also took a dig at Rane, saying, “The land you allocated as a minister has been cancelled by the court. You were compensated with a bungalow in Pune, weren’t you?”

Referring to the Rane family, Mahajan added, “Raj Thackeray went to campaign for Rane, and I was there too. But Narayan Rane didn’t teach his son Nitesh Rane how to speak. If he talks nonsense taking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s name, we will not tolerate it.”