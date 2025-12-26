Mobile snatched at Sutgirni chowk; Woman loses 2.5-tola gold chain at bus stand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Incidents of theft and snatching continue to trouble the city, with two cases reported within hours on December 25. A woman passenger was robbed of a 2.5-tola gold chain at the central bus stand, while a youth had his mobile phone snatched at Sutgirni Chowk by two-wheeler-borne miscreants.

Snehal Pratesh Kathedjain (37), a resident of Pundlik Nagar, had reached the central bus stand around 5.30 pm to travel to Pune for work. While boarding a Jalgaon–Pune bus amid heavy crowding, unknown thieves stole a 2.5-tola gold chain from her purse. Frequent incidents of theft at the bus stand have once again triggered anger among passengers, who allege inadequate preventive measures by the Kranti Chowk police and the crime branch. In a separate incident around the same time, Vijay Ashok Pawar (28), a resident of Garkheda, was walking through Sutgirni Chowk while speaking on his mobile phone. A two-wheeler slowed beside him, and the pillion rider snatched the phone before fleeing at high speed. Jawaharnagar police have registered a case and initiated a search for the accused. Residents have urged the police to intensify patrolling and surveillance at crowded public places to curb the rising incidents of snatching and theft.