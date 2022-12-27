Mock drill in Meltron hospital to check covid readiness

655 beds for corona patients in five hospitals

Aurangabad: A mock drill was conducted at the Meltran hospital in Chikalthana on Tuesday to ensure that the covid patients get immediate medication if the corona cases get serious.

The drill was held on how to take a patient to the hospital in an ambulance, how to admit them to the ward and start treatment immediately, said municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha. Apart from this, it was ensured that the oxygen plant, oxygen line and hospital beds in corona centre at EOC Padampura are ready in case of emergency. The municipal corporation has started preparations to prevent corona infection.

Currently, one corona infected patient has been detected in the city. However, since the possibility of corona infection cannot be ruled out, the municipal administrator under the guidance of Dr Abhijit Chaudhary, the health department has taken up the task of keeping the hospitals ready. Dr Mandlecha said that a mock drill was conducted on Tuesday to prepare the hospitals in all the five municipal hospitals to implement urgent measures for corona patients.

There are 655 beds for corona patients in five hospitals including Meltron, Padmapura, Nehrunagar, Cidco N-8 and N-11. Among them there are 10 ventilators and 645 oxygen beds. Oxygen lines have been laid in all these health hospitals and it has been ensured that the line works smoothly. Oxygen plant at Meltron and EOC Padampura were inspected. Vaccinations, antigen for corona detection and RTPCR kit were examined. Meltron medical officer Dr Vaishali Mudgadkar, Dr Balkrishna Rathod, Dr Ujjwala Bhamre, Dr Amreen Fatema and Dr Megha Jogdand were present.