Model College’s new building dedicated to public

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The new building of Model College run by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at Ghansaungi in Jalna was dedicated to the public on Wednesday.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided while former higher and technical education minister Rajesh Tope was the chief guest. Director of Higher Education Dr Shailendra Deolankar, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle were the guest of honour.

Chancellor nominated Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, Principal Dr Bharat Khandar, Duttatray Bhange, Senator Chatrabhuj Godbole, Principals Dr Satish Dandge and Milind Pandit were present.

The college which has 890 students currently was established by the University Grants Commission 12 years ago to enhance the ratio of Gross enrolment ratio (GER) at Jalna within the university’s jurisdiction.

The building of the college has all the modern facilities, a laboratory and a library. Dr Shailendra Deolankar said that all the information about the college would be tabled before the government to get the required help.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole and Dr Gajanan Sanap also spoke. Secretary of Higher and Technical Education Dr Vikaschandra Rastogi participated in the programme online. Dr Rajesh Tope said that efforts would be made to bring the remaining fund of Rs 4 crore which is pending with the Central Government. He said that the education and health departments should get funds on the line of urban development, irrigation and roads department.