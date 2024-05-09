Mohd Moizuddin given farewell
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mohammed Moizuddin Zahiruddin Farooqui, the State level advisor of Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Civil Engineering Assistants Union, was given a farewell in a programme held recently on his retirement. He retired from ZP as a junior engineer after 27 years service. Honorary president of the union N N Thakur, R D Chawdhri, Suil Salve, Deepak Salve and others were present at the farewell.