Mohd Mushtaq passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mohammad Mushtaq (Ranmastpura 60) passed away on Thursday night.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Kali Masjid, Nawabpura on Friday morning. His burial took place at Ranmastpura Qabrastan. He was a retired mechanic from S T Mandal. He leaves behind three sons, two daughters, two brothers, one sister and an extended family. Mushtaq was the cousin of social worker Mohammad Abdul Rafiq.